Traffic

Cambridge resident charged with impaired driving following crash in Seguin, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
A 29-year-old Cambridge, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Seguin Township, Ont., during the early morning hours of Monday.
At about 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Rankin Lake Road and spoke with the driver.

Police say they concluded that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

Andrew Gauthier, 29, from Cambridge, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation and one count of operating a vehicle without insurance.

Gauthier had their licence suspended for 90 days their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound in October.

