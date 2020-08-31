Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Emergency Winnipeg city council meeting called

By Abigail Turner Global News
Winnipeg City Hall.
Winnipeg City Hall. The Canadian Press

An emergency city council meeting has been called for Monday morning to go over COVID-19-related issues affecting the city.

Councillors will be looking at two main subjects: purchasing non-medical face masks for the fire-paramedic service and extending property and business tax deferrals until the end of November.

Read more: Coronavirus — Winnipeg mayor, council looking at tax deferrals, potential for state of emergency

Mayor Brian Bowman says the city is still coping with the economic impacts of the pandemic, and the deferral period will help ease the burden for businesses and property owners.

Last week the Conference Board of Canada predicted that economic activity will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until the second half of 2021.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit

Story continues below advertisement

The council agenda is recommending extending the tax deferral for an additional two months from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30 for property taxes and an additional three months from Aug. 31 to Nov. 30 for business taxes.

The cost to extend both tax penalty waivers is estimated at just over $1.5 million.

Mayor Brian Bowman on reopening plan
Mayor Brian Bowman on reopening plan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicEmergencyCouncilCitycalleddiscuss
Flyers
More weekly flyers