Emergency Winnipeg city council meeting called

An emergency city council meeting has been called for Monday morning to go over COVID-19-related issues affecting the city.

Councillors will be looking at two main subjects: purchasing non-medical face masks for the fire-paramedic service and extending property and business tax deferrals until the end of November.

Mayor Brian Bowman says the city is still coping with the economic impacts of the pandemic, and the deferral period will help ease the burden for businesses and property owners.

Last week the Conference Board of Canada predicted that economic activity will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until the second half of 2021.

The council agenda is recommending extending the tax deferral for an additional two months from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30 for property taxes and an additional three months from Aug. 31 to Nov. 30 for business taxes.

The cost to extend both tax penalty waivers is estimated at just over $1.5 million.

