No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 case as of Sunday, with only five actives cases remaining in the province.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 856 tests on Aug. 29.

To date, Nova Scotia has 75,144 negative test results, 1,083 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The province said no one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

As of Sunday, 1,013 people are considered to be recovered.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

