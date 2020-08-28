‘If I can do it, anyone can’: B.C. man to cycle across Canada wearing a mask

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver man is riding his bicycle across Canada with a mask on in a bid to dispel myths about COVID-19.

Jacob Musgrave is aiming to complete the more than 6,000-kilometre journey from Horseshoe Bay to Halifax in 30 days.

Musgrave told Global News he wanted to prove to people that wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19 is easy and harmless.

“The goal is to travel across Canada wearing a mask and I believe if I can do it, anyone can,” he said.

“I’ve heard excuses: it’s too itchy, it’s annoying, they break. But it’s not really a big deal to get used to it.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Busting COVID-19 mask myths Busting COVID-19 mask myths

The ride will raise money for both COVID-19 relief and for cancer research.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The 24-year-old said his father Randy, a firefighter who died of leukemia when he was eight, was one of his major inspirations.

Musgrave is aiming to complete between 130 and 250 kilometres per day on his ride.

On Friday, he got a good start on that endeavour, completing a 187-kilometre leg from West Vancouver to Hope.

You can follow Musgrave’s ride on his Instagram account.

You can also support him by wearing a mask, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe you should leave your house making sure you have your essential equipment — keys, wallet, phone, and just bring a mask with you wherever you go and wear it as much as possible,” said Musgrave.