Grimsby man with ties to Hamilton facing drug, firearms charges: police

A Grimsby man has been arrested and charged with several offences after what Hamilton police are calling an “in-depth” drug investigation.

Police say they were granted a warrant to search the man’s home after cultivating information about his ties to the Hamilton area, as well as alleged “criminal actions,” and acted on that warrant on Thursday.

When they arrived at his home in the area of North Service Road and Winston Road, police allege that they found the suspect in his vehicle in possession of cocaine, Percocet pills, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash.

Detectives say they seized a loaded Glock handgun inside the vehicle and during a search of the suspect’s home, police say they also seized illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a conductive energy weapon (CEW).

Overall, police seized cocaine valued at $4,800, $200 in Percocet pills, unknown pills, an undisclosed amount of cash, a handgun and a CEW, various drug-related paraphernalia, and a 2013 Mercedes Benz two-door sedan.

Everton Frost, 21, of Grimsby appeared at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Friday to face charges including proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone, multiple firearms-related offences, and possession of a prohibited weapon.