Crime

Hamilton police investigating series of robberies involving bicycle

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 5:18 pm
Hamilton police say they have yet to find a definitive connection between six street robberies involving a bicycle in recent days.
Police are trying to determine if a slew of attempted backpack and mobile phone robberies in Hamilton, Ont., last weekend may be connected.

Detectives say six street robberies in the downtown core had similar patterns with all involving a bicyclist who snatched personal items from individuals waiting for a bus or walking alone.

The incidents took place in an area bordered by Main Street, Ferguson Avenue, King Street and Caroline Street between Aug. 21 and 24, according to investigators.

“The incidents have taken place as early as 6:45 a.m. with the latest being shortly before 10 p.m., ” Hamilton police said in a release on Wednesday.

Outside of a bike being involved in the six robberies, detectives say victims and witnesses have had “no consistency with the bicycle descriptions” nor with the suspect’s physical and clothing descriptions.

“At this time, there is no information to suggest the incidents are related,” investigators said.

No one has been injured in the thefts.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-3821, 905-961-1876 or 905-546-3833.

Anonymously tips call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceKing StreetMain Streetcaroline streetFerguson Avenuehamilton robbereies involving bikehamilton robberies involving bicyclehamilton street robberies
