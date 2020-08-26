Hamilton police investigating series of robberies involving bicycle

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to determine if a slew of attempted backpack and mobile phone robberies in Hamilton, Ont., last weekend may be connected.

Detectives say six street robberies in the downtown core had similar patterns with all involving a bicyclist who snatched personal items from individuals waiting for a bus or walking alone.

The incidents took place in an area bordered by Main Street, Ferguson Avenue, King Street and Caroline Street between Aug. 21 and 24, according to investigators.

“The incidents have taken place as early as 6:45 a.m. with the latest being shortly before 10 p.m., ” Hamilton police said in a release on Wednesday.

Outside of a bike being involved in the six robberies, detectives say victims and witnesses have had “no consistency with the bicycle descriptions” nor with the suspect’s physical and clothing descriptions.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, there is no information to suggest the incidents are related,” investigators said.

3:31 Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide

No one has been injured in the thefts.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-3821, 905-961-1876 or 905-546-3833.

Anonymously tips call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

HPS is reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings after a series of street robberies in downtown #HamOnt. Cellphones and backpacks have been the targets of the suspect(s) as they rode past the victim, reaching for them at the same time.

https://t.co/N4etEJ0rA6 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement