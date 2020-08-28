32 more novel coronavirus cases in Manitoba as test positivity rate drops to 2.3 per cent

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s test positivity rate has dropped to 2.3 per cent, said the province Friday.

There were 32 new novel coronavirus cases in Manitoba, with a total active case list of 418.

Five people are in hospital, with one person in ICU.

Winnipeg has seven of today's new cases, with 103 active cases. No patients in Winnipeg are in hospital for COVID-19. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) August 28, 2020

There are 18 new cases in the Prairie Mountain region, where there are 223 active cases, one person in hospital. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) August 28, 2020

The province says 14 of today's cases are linked to other people who've also tested positive. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) August 28, 2020

The new numbers come one day after Manitoba health officials reported one new death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, also threatened to start issuing fines to people who don’t follow orders to self-isolate.

It was the second death this week associated with the Bethesda Place care home, which declared an outbreak after a resident tested positive for the virus Aug. 17.

Since then several cases have been linked to the Steinbach care home, including the death of another a woman in her 90s reported Tuesday.

