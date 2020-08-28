Menu

Health

32 more novel coronavirus cases in Manitoba as test positivity rate drops to 2.3 per cent

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 2:08 pm
Corona virus close up.
Corona virus close up.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate has dropped to 2.3 per cent, said the province Friday.

There were 32 new novel coronavirus cases in Manitoba, with a total active case list of 418.

Five people are in hospital, with one person in ICU.

Manitoba reports 1 new coronavirus death, outbreak declared at Brandon personal care home

The new numbers come one day after Manitoba health officials reported one new death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, also threatened to start issuing fines to people who don’t follow orders to self-isolate.

Manitoba care homes looking at prevention after outbreak, death in Steinbach

It was the second death this week associated with the Bethesda Place care home, which declared an outbreak after a resident tested positive for the virus Aug. 17.

Since then several cases have been linked to the Steinbach care home, including the death of another a woman in her 90s reported Tuesday.

