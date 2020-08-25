Manitoba health officials report 1 new coronavirus death, 25 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another Manitoban has died as a result of COVID-19.

Health officials reported the latest death — a woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region — as well as 25 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

The woman was a previously announced case, health officials say, and is connected to the known outbreak at Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach. Her death is the 13th coronavirus-related death reported in Manitoba since March.

The new cases include 10 people in the Prairie Mountain Health region, nine people in the Southern Health region and six people in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

They bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 1,018.

The province says seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including one who is in intensive care.

There are currently 399 active cases in Manitoba, and provincial data shows 606 people have recovered from the virus since March.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,428 laboratory tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 128,576. Manitoba’s current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.7 per cent, health officials said.

7:27 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, masks made mandatory at hospitals, medical centres Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, masks made mandatory at hospitals, medical centres

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.