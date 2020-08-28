Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison announces comeback bid

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 12:24 pm
Don Atchison announced Aug. 28, 2020 that he is running again to be the city’s mayor.
Don Atchison announced Aug. 28, 2020 that he is running again to be the city’s mayor. Kyle Benning / Global News

Saskatoon’s longest-serving mayor is hoping for a to return to city hall.

Don Atchison announced Friday that he is running again to be the city’s mayor.

Read more: Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces re-election bid

Atchison was mayor from 2003 to 2016 and served as a city councillor from 1994 to 2003.

He lost the mayoral race in 2016 in a close race to incumbent Charlie Clark.

Clark garnered 41 per cent of the vote to Atchison’s 37 per cent.

Atchison is the fifth person to announce their intention to run for mayor in the fall municipal election.

He joins a crowded field that includes Clark, former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister Rob Norris, Zubair Sheikh and Cary Tarasoff.

Read more: Rob Norris calls for change at Saskatoon city hall, officially enters mayor’s race

Entrepreneur Mark Zielke has said he will launch his mayoral campaign at the end of summer.

University of Saskatchewan political scientist Greg Poelzer previously told Global News that Atchison entering the race could be a game-changer.

“I think the Atch dynamic makes him look like the centrist candidate,” Poelzer said.

The Saskatoon civic election is scheduled for Nov. 9.

More to come.

Saskatoon preparing for 2020 civic election
Saskatoon preparing for 2020 civic election
