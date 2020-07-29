Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark to announce whether he will seek re-election

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 12:40 pm
Downtown Saskatoon turning corner as 2020 approaches: Charlie Clark
Charlie Clark is ending months of speculation on whether he will seek a second term as Saskatoon’s mayor. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

After months of speculation, Mayor Charlie Clark will clear the air on Wednesday on whether he is seeking re-election in this fall’s Saskatoon municipal election.

Clark is holding a media conference at noon at the Sheraton Cavalier to make his intentions known.

He will deliver remarks before taking questions from the media.

Read more: Saskatoon city councillor Ann Iwanchuk not seeking re-election

Clark was first elected to Saskatoon city council in 2006 to represent Ward 6.

He was elected mayor in 2016 after defeating Saskatoon’s longest-serving mayor, Don Atchison, in a close race.

Clark garnered 41 per cent of the vote to Atchison’s 37 per cent.

Read more: Rob Norris calls for change at Saskatoon city hall, officially enters mayor’s race

The only other candidate currently running for mayor is former Saskatchewan Party MLA and cabinet minister Rob Norris.

Norris is also holding a media availability at a home in Stonebridge at 1:45 p.m.

Saskatoon heads to the polls on Nov. 9, 2020.

More to come.

