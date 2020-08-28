Corrosion of bridge causes long-term lane closure on 5 Avenue flyover

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary says a lane closure will begin on the 5 Avenue flyover in the city’s southeast starting on Friday so repairs can be made to the almost 50-year-old structure.

The flyover, built in 1972, carries four lanes of traffic across the Bow River and is one of the primary arteries out of the downtown core.

According to the city, corrosion affecting the “structural capacity” of a portion of the bridge was found during recent inspections.

As a result, the city is closing a section of one of the middle lanes on the flyover in preparation for the bridge’s rehabilitation, which is scheduled to begin in April 2021.

The city says additional lane closures will then be added to facilitate the repair and rehabilitation of the bridge between April and November 2021.

During construction, the speed limit will be reduced to 30 km/h.

“Traffic conditions near the flyover will be monitored and traffic signal timings will be adjusted to reduce delays as much as possible,” the City of Calgary says on its website. “Motorists are asked to pay close attention to all traffic control devices in the project area.”

Traffic reporter Leslie Horton warns the lane closure will impact traffic patterns in the area, especially during peak driving times.

“As traffic volume picks up and drivers set new routines in September, the work on the 5 Avenue flyover out of downtown could cause delays for drivers,” she said.