Coronavirus: Canada adds 427 new cases, 8 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 427 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday and eight deaths.

The country now has 126,779 cases total and 9,109 deaths.

Ontario reported 118 new cases Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 41,813 — an increase from Wednesday’s 88 and sending its daily tally to above 100 again. It is the highest case count reported in the last week.

About 90 per cent of the province’s cases have been resolved, with 77 more added Thursday.

One new death was reported to bring the province’s death toll to 2,803.

2:13 Coronavirus: Quebec will not shut down daycare network if second wave hits Coronavirus: Quebec will not shut down daycare network if second wave hits

Quebec is reporting a triple-digit jump in its cases after 111 new infections were reported Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has seen 62,056 COVID-19 cases to date — the highest in the country. There are 55,008 recoveries in total.

Hospitalizations increased by five from the previous day, for a total of 115. Of those, 15 patients are in intensive care, an increase of three from the previous day.

Authorities also reported three additional deaths, but only one of those occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March, Quebec continues to have the highest death toll in Canada. As of Thursday, there have been 5,750 deaths.

Nova Scotia added no new cases to its current active five, and New Brunswick also reported no new cases to add to its seven active cases. There are no New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Newfoundland and Labrador and PEI reported no new cases or deaths.

1:04 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to further loosen restrictions on long-term care homes Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to further loosen restrictions on long-term care homes

Manitoba health officials reported one new death from COVID-19 Thursday and 22 new cases, as another outbreak has been declared at a personal care home in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

They bring the province’s total number of confirmed and probable cases identified since March to 1,064. As of Thursday Manitoba had 407 active cases of COVID-19, health officials said.

Saskatchewan reported five new cases Thursday and seven more recoveries.

Read more: Saskatchewan sees 5 new coronavirus infections as active cases continue to drop

There are currently 58 active cases in the province, with three of them currently in hospital — one is receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

No new deaths were added to the 24 recorded so far in the province.

Alberta announced two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the province — a man in his 90s and one in his 70s.

1:37 Alberta reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday Alberta reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Story continues below advertisement

The two deaths brought the total number of people who have lost their lives in Alberta as a result of the novel coronavirus is 237.

There were 108 new cases across Alberta over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,158.

Forty-nine people across Alberta are in hospital as a result of the virus, with seven of those individuals in intensive care.

There have been 13,318 novel coronavirus cases in Alberta since the start of the pandemic, with 11,923 of those cases having recovered.

British Columbia reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four epi-linked cases (probable but not lab-confirmed cases), along with another death in long-term care.

It brought the province’s death toll to 204.

2:02 COVID-19 cases hitting record highs in British Columbia, Alberta COVID-19 cases hitting record highs in British Columbia, Alberta

Active cases edged back up to 906 after dipping slightly the day prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-two people remained in hospital, with seven of them in critical care.

About 79 per cent of B.C.’s 5,372 total cases have recovered.

No new cases or deaths were reported in any of the territories.

There have been 24,290,710 reported cases worldwide and 828,134 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States, there has been 5,859,810 reported cases and 180,523 deaths.

— With files from Global News staff