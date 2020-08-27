Quebec coronavirus cases top 62,000 as province reports 111 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting a triple-digit jump in its novel coronavirus case totals again after authorities recorded 111 new infections Thursday.

The province has seen 62,056 COVID-19 cases to date — the highest in the country. There are 55,008 recoveries in total.

Authorities also reported three additional deaths, but only one of those occurred in the last 24 hours. The virus also killed two Quebecers before Aug. 20.

Since the pandemic began in March, Quebec continues to have the highest death toll in Canada. As of Thursday, there have been 5,750 deaths.

Hospitalizations increased by five from the previous day, for a total of 115. Of those, 15 patients are in intensive care, an increase of three from the previous day.

The province says it carried out 16,020 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, the last day for which testing data is available.

— With files from the Canadian Press