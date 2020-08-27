Ontario reports 118 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 41,813

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 118 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 41,813.

Thursday’s case count is an increase from Wednesday, which saw 88 new cases, and moves the daily case number to above the 100 mark again. It is also the highest case count reported in the last week.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,803 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 37,940 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 77 from the previous day.

Thursday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 36, Ottawa with 22, Peel Region with 19, Windsor-Essex with 12 and Durham with 10 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Today, Ontario is reporting 118 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed more than 28,600 tests. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 27, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,580 people are male — an increase of 53 cases.

21,936 people are female — an increase of 64 cases.

2,710 people are 19 and under — an increase of 33 cases.

13,063 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 47 cases.

12,474 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 21 cases.

7,475 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 13 cases.

6,086 people are 80 and over — an increase of four cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,852,346 tests for the virus so far. This is up 28,625 tests from the previous day. There are 26,179 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 48 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by five from the previous day), with 18 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 10 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day. There are nine current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently zero active cases among long-term care residents and 18 active cases among staff.

