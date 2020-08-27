Alberta’s chief medical officer of health provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an in-person update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide the update in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes after 127 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the province on Wednesday. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,176 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, more than half are in the Edmonton zone — 625. There are 362 active cases in the Calgary zone, 137 in the North zone, 27 in the Central zone and 20 in the South zone. Five active cases are not tied to any particular zone.

In total, 13,210 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta since the pandemic began. So far, 235 people have died of the disease.

