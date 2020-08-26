Coronavirus: 127 new cases in Alberta Wednesday, no additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed an additional 127 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,210 Albertans who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

To date, 11,799 people have recovered.

Hinshaw warns against large gatherings as Edmonton leads COVID-19 cases

There are currently 1,176 active cases in the province with the majority still in the Edmonton zone.

That zone has 625 active cases while there were 362 active cases reported in the Calgary zone. The Central zone has 27 active cases, there were 20 reported in the South zone and 137 reported in the North zone. There are currently five active cases that attributed to an unknown zone.

On Wednesday there were 48 people in hospital, with seven of those people in the ICU.

Hinshaw offers COVID-19 advice to young adults

There were no additional deaths reported by Alberta Health on Wednesday. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 235.

To date, there have been 912,302 COVID-19 tests performed on Albertans. There were 9,239 tests performed on Tuesday.