Fire

Fire at CMS Metal Products in Regina contained quickly by fire crews

By Elise Darwish Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 7:39 pm
File / Global News

Fire crews arrived on scene Thursday afternoon at an industrial fire in Regina’s warehouse district.

Around 1:15 p.m. CMS Metal Products, near the intersection of Eight Avenue and Winnipeg Street, was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Read more: 2 people safely escape morning house fire on Cameron Street: Regina Fire Dept.

It took fire crews about an hour to get the blaze under control, and was contained to the west shop at the facility, say officials.

Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen expects crews will have to continue to monitor the fire.

“In an industry like this, there’s all kinds of industrial stuff — there’s oils, there’s fuels, compressed gas, all kinds of hazards and stuff that when they get hot it doesn’t usually end well. So we assume there could be hazardous materials in there,” Sundeen explained.

Read more: Fire at Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex contained, extinguished quickly: CRC

All employees have been accounted for with no injuries to report. Sudeen says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but an investigator is on scene.

“He’s gathering info, and when it is safe for him to go in, he will go in to determine the point of origin, and what the cause was.”

There were 24 firefighters on scene, which Sundeen says, is about half of the total of resources for the city on a given day.

