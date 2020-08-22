2 people safely escape morning house fire on Cameron Street: Regina Fire Dept.

The Regina Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning after two people had evacuated the home.
Firefighters responded to Cameron Street, just south of Second Avenue, at around 11 a.m.
Four pump trucks and a ladder truck responded to “heavy smoke” coming from a second story window, says a spokesperson with Regina Fire.
It took firefighters under 15 minutes to control the blaze, say officials.
No injuries have been reported.
A man and a woman escaped the house without any injuries, say officials.
The owner of the home was assessed, but he was medically cleared.
There was no damage to neighbouring properties.
The fire remains under investigation.
