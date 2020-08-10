Fire at Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex contained, extinguished quickly: CRC

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina that took place Monday afternoon has been put out.

In an emailed statement, the CRC said the fire happened in Section 1 of the refinery at about 11:40 a.m.

“The fire was contained and extinguished quickly. Most importantly, all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the CRC said in its statement.

“The CRC safety systems worked as intended and the incident did not pose a threat to the community or surrounding neighbourhoods and businesses.“

The CRC said the incident is now under investigation and will provide an update once it has wrapped up.

