Canada

Fire at Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex contained, extinguished quickly: CRC

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 3:11 pm
A fire at Regina's Co-op Refinery Complex on Monday afternoon was contained and extinguished quickly, according to the CRC.
A fire at Regina's Co-op Refinery Complex on Monday afternoon was contained and extinguished quickly, according to the CRC. Derek Putz / Global News

A fire at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina that took place Monday afternoon has been put out.

In an emailed statement, the CRC said the fire happened in Section 1 of the refinery at about 11:40 a.m.

Regina restaurant Hunter Gatherer goes up in flames, no reported injuries

“The fire was contained and extinguished quickly. Most importantly, all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the CRC said in its statement.

“The CRC safety systems worked as intended and the incident did not pose a threat to the community or surrounding neighbourhoods and businesses.“

Regina firefighters act quickly while driving by house fire by chance

The CRC said the incident is now under investigation and will provide an update once it has wrapped up.

More to come.

