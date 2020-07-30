Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina restaurant Hunter Gatherer goes up in flames, no reported injuries

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 11:11 am
Regina restaurant the Hunter Gatherer caught on fire Wednesday, which caused significant damage to the building.
Regina restaurant the Hunter Gatherer caught on fire Wednesday, which caused significant damage to the building. Facebook / Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner

A Regina restaurant went up in flames on Wednesday night, causing significant damage.

Emergency crews say they were called to the Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner at about 9:45 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the business.

Read more: Community shows ‘overwhelming’ support after Regina diner allegedly robbed

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to the business and did not spread to connecting ones.

No injuries were reported and no one was in the building at the time.

Fire crews say they have not determined the cause yet, but believe the main fire started near the back of the restaurant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The business took to Facebook to share the news, saying it won’t be reopening any time soon.

Read more: Peachland bakery thief leaves trail of cookie crumbs

“I am shocked, sad, and overwhelmed but happy that nobody was injured,” the Facebook post read.

“My thanks to the firefighters who worked for hours to snuff out the flames, and my thoughts are with the other tenants of the building who have been displaced by this.”

Hunter Gatherer has been subject to multiple break-ins since opening about four years ago.

Global News has reached out to the restaurant’s owner and will update the story once we hear back.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireFacebookBlazeFlamesFire DepartmentRegina Firehunter-gathererSignificant DamageRegina Buisness
Flyers
More weekly flyers