Regina restaurant Hunter Gatherer goes up in flames, no reported injuries

A Regina restaurant went up in flames on Wednesday night, causing significant damage.

Emergency crews say they were called to the Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner at about 9:45 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the business.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to the business and did not spread to connecting ones.

No injuries were reported and no one was in the building at the time.

Fire crews say they have not determined the cause yet, but believe the main fire started near the back of the restaurant.

The business took to Facebook to share the news, saying it won’t be reopening any time soon.

“I am shocked, sad, and overwhelmed but happy that nobody was injured,” the Facebook post read.

“My thanks to the firefighters who worked for hours to snuff out the flames, and my thoughts are with the other tenants of the building who have been displaced by this.”

Hunter Gatherer has been subject to multiple break-ins since opening about four years ago.

Global News has reached out to the restaurant’s owner and will update the story once we hear back.

