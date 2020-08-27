Menu

Crime

Teen with autism left with cuts, concussion after unprovoked attack, B.C. police say

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 5:05 pm
Richmond RCMP are investigating an alleged assault on a teen with autism.
Richmond RCMP are investigating an alleged assault on a teen with autism. Richmond RCMP

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say they are investigating an unprovoked assault on a teen who has autism.

The teen was playing basketball with a group of people at a school in the 7100-block of Minoru Boulevard around 7 p.m. last Friday when he was attacked, police said Thursday.

Witnesses called police, but the victim had left by the time officers arrived. They later found him at a local hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect in the alleged assault of a teen with autism.
Police are looking for a suspect in the alleged assault of a teen with autism. Richmond RCMP

According to one witness, the suspect was told that the teen had a developmental disability. The suspect still proceeded to punch the boy, police said.

Read more: B.C. family outraged by dentist’s ‘behaviour management fee’ for son with autism

The victim suffered a facial laceration and concussion, police said.

He initially did not tell his parents what happened because he did not want to upset them, according to Cpl. Adrian Peralta, who went on to say the incident has had a “profound effect” on the victim’s family.

Read more: Children with autism struggle to cope amid COIVID-19 pandemic, therapist says

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

