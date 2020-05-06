Children with autism struggle to cope amid COIVID-19 pandemic, therapist says

Send this page to someone via email

Being away from school, family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on kids across the Maritimes, especially those who live with autism.

A Moncton therapist said it’s been a difficult time for kids with autism who thrive on the routines that have been drastically altered as a result of COVID-19.

“These children have lost their structure and their routine and a lot of them are really worried about it,” said André Collin, a therapist specializing in the care and treatment of children with autism.

Collin has been treating children on the spectrum for 12 years and said with kids forced to be away from school, their therapists and friends, some children have been struggling to cope and to manage their emotions.

“There will be tears. You can’t come through this unscathed.” Tweet This

“It is going to be difficult, it has been difficult,” he said.

Denise Shaffer of Riverview, N.B., said her 12-year-old son Kevin who has autism is having a rough time dealing with the drastic life changes brought on by COVID-19.

“It’s been difficult. There have been sleepless nights and emotional events during the day,” she said.

Collin recommends that parents should get their kids up and dressed and plan out each day.

He said that setting up a structured routine at home will help children on the autism spectrum manage change.

“A routine within the household for children under the spectrum is key,” he said.

He said that parents should also encourage their kids to reach out to friends online to maintain a connection with people who they know care about them.

“It’s important every day to have contact — whether it is my phone, Skype or just on the internet — with other people that they know,” said Collin.

According to the 2018 Report of the National Autism Spectrum Disorder Surveillance System, 1 in 66 kids between the ages of 5 and 17 are on the autism spectrum in Canada.

Shaffer said that her son is slowly adjusting. Reading has become a big part of his daily routine and reaching out to friends online is helping to lift his spirits.

She said she hopes her son’s social skills won’t regress if physical distancing goes on for months.

But Collin said that most kids will recover from the impacts of the pandemic once life returns to normal.

“Most children will not regress to the point that they cannot come back from it,” said Collin.

