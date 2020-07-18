B.C. family outraged by dentist’s ‘behaviour management fee’ for son with autism

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. family is outraged after their dental office told them it would charge extra to treat their son with autism.

”I don’t think preying on special needs families is fair,” David Kun told Global News.

An Abbotsford dentist is demanding David and Katie Kun pay a $137 “behaviour management fee” for future appointments for their seven-year-old son, Aidyn.

It came after Aidyn’s last dental visit ended prematurely — with plenty of tears — when nitrous oxide proved ineffective.

“It was the worst day of my life,” said Aidyn.

“They reached out to me and said, ‘Okay, if we’re not going to do the (nitrous oxide), not going to sedate him, we will be charging you a behavioural management fee,” said Katie.

Dentists can charge a management of exceptional patient fee.

But it’s rare, and on a Facebook group for families with autism, most say they’ve never even heard of the fee.

“It’s wrong, it’s unethical as far as I’m concerned, and I’m not just fighting for my son, I’m fighting for the entire special needs community,” said David.

Katie says the family has now filed a complaint with the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C.

“The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. does not set or recommend specific fees for dental treatment,” the college said in a statement to Global News.

“Health regulators support every patient and client’s right to receive the same access to and quality of care, regardless of … physical or mental disability.”

Aidyn’s dentist, Dr. Phoebe Tsang, told Global News there has been a misunderstanding, and that she would be contacting the Kuns.

Tsang says the family’s interpretation of the fee code may have deviated from its original intent.

“Our dentists spend extra time role-playing different steps of dental procedures until the child becomes comfortable,” she said.