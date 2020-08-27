Ottawa adds 22 coronavirus cases; possible exposure at Walmart on Baseline Road

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s novel coronavirus cases count rose by 22 on Thursday as city officials warn of possible exposure at a local Walmart.

The nation’s capital has now seen 2,893 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH). No new deaths related to the virus were reported.

There are now 190 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, a figure that has been on the rise all week.

Thirteen people with COVID-19 are in hospital and one person in their 50s is in the intensive care unit, according to OPH’s coronavirus dashboard.

There were no new coronavirus outbreaks declared on Thursday, and the outbreak at the Carling Family Shelter is now marked as resolved. Nine individuals from four families contracted the virus at the shelter over the course of August.

The City of Ottawa is also warning that customers who recently visited the Walmart Pharmacy at 1375 Baseline Rd. might have been exposed to COVID-19 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who visited the pharmacy on Aug. 15 or 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for 15 minutes or more is advised to immediately self-isolate and contact OPH to determine their risk of transmission and whether they should get tested.

Any customers of Walmart who did not visit the pharmacy or who visited outside the aforementioned periods are not considered at high risk of exposure.

All potentially exposed employees of the pharmacy have been contacted, OPH says.

