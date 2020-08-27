Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting five active cases of coronavirus in the province and says and no new cases were identified on Thursday.

The most recent case is located in the province’s Northern Zone and is connected to a previously reported case.

Nova Scotia completed 770 tests on Wednesday and has seen 73,145 negative tests to date.

Health officials have reported 1,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,011 are now resolved, province says.

There have been 65 deaths as a consequence of the virus in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause View link »