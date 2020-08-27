Antigonish student fined $1,000 after not self-isolating

Send this page to someone via email

A university student in Antigonish has been fined for failing to self-isolate, a mandatory requirement after travelling from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Nova Scotia RCMP say police received a complaint about the student on Aug. 24.

The next day, the student was fined $1,000 under the Health Protection Act.

In July, students in Antigonish expressed concern over returning back to campus, when the local St. Francis Xavier University (StFX) sent out a letter to its students saying it has decided to move forward with the controversial COVID-19 waiver.

The waiver aimed to absolve the school of any legal responsibility should students contract COVID-19 while attending classes or activities.

A previous version of the waiver stated students will “waive any and all claims” they have or may have in the future against the school “due to any cause whatsoever, including negligence.”

“Even if the university does absolutely nothing to protect students and the community from COVID-19, there’s still no mechanism for pursuing legal action,” fifth-year student Will Fraser told Global News.

Last week, the province said each university’s and NSCC’s reopening plans have been approved by health officials and the advanced education department.

N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil announced that all post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble will be required to take three coronavirus tests during their 14-day isolation period.

McNeil said all three tests must be completed, even if the results are negative.

Some residents are raising concern over students being required to break their 14-day quarantine and head to a nearby testing centre.

“It seems a little counterintuitive when you think of self-isolation versus having to leave to go get a test,” Dalhousie student Bren Slater told Global News.

The province said in a statement Tuesday that students heading to testing centres — which are now located either on campuses or nearby — aren’t allowed to make stops along the way.

“Consistent with our testing strategy throughout the province, you are allowed to go directly to the testing site for your appointment time and directly back to the place where you are self-isolating,” the statement read.

The government said it is also enhancing the border form for everyone — not just students — who arrives in the province from outside the Atlantic bubble.