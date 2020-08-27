Calgary police release photos of car believed to be involved in serious road rage incident

Calgary police believe a silver Toyota Camry was involved in road rage incident earlier this month that left a seven-year-old girl with severe burns to her face and shoulder.

Officers continue to search for three people suspected to be responsible for the incident, which happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 in the area of 39 Avenue and 36 Street N.E.

Police said a man was driving home with his family on Aug. 15 when he came upon a sedan that reportedly went through a red light and into the path of his car. The man was heading east on 39 Avenue N.E. at the time and was forced to abruptly brake. The man honked his horn at the car that reportedly ran the red light.

Both vehicles came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of 39 Avenue and 36 Street N.E. Police said a man exited the backseat of the silver sedan and threw a hot beverage through an open window in the victim’s car. The hot beverage missed the driver and hit his seven-year-old daughter, who suffered what police said were significant burns to her face and shoulder.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was treated for second-degree burns and released.

The silver vehicle then drove off, police said.

“This is a heinous crime that injured an innocent young girl,” said acting Staff Sgt. Lon Brewster. “We need the public’s help to identify the people involved.”

The driver of the four-door sedan is believed to be a man in his 20s with a black beard. The passenger is believed to be a man in his 60s with white facial hair. The man who got out of the vehicle and allegedly threw the hot beverage is believed to be in his early 20s, about five-foot-eight with a solid build. Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt and a hat at the time of the incident.

The girl’s father is scheduled to speak to the media at 6 p.m. Thursday, in hopes of pleading with the public to come forward with any information that might lead police to the suspects.

Anyone with information about the road rage incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

