Road rage incident in northeast Calgary leaves 7-year-old girl with ‘significant burns’: police

Police are investigating a road rage incident in northeast Calgary that left a seven-year-old girl with “significant burns.”

On Aug. 15, at around 11:45 p.m., police said a man was driving home with his family along 39 Ave. N.E. when a silver sedan reportedly ran a red light at an intersection on 34 Street and drove into the path of the victim’s car.

Police said the man braked abruptly to avoid a collision and honked his horn at the offending vehicle.

Both cars then stopped at another red light at the intersection of 39 Ave. and 36 Street, where police said an unknown man got out of the backseat of the suspect vehicle and allegedly threw a hot drink through the open window of the victim’s car.

Officers said the hot liquid missed the driver but splashed his daughter’s face and shoulder. The girl was taken to hospital with second-degree burns and has since been released, police said.

Following the incident, the suspect got back in the vehicle, which drove off towards 44 Ave. Officials said the girl’s father attempted to obtain the suspect vehicle’s licence plate but was unable to.

Police said there were three people inside the offending vehicle at the time of the incident, the suspects are described as follows:

a driver is a man in his mid-20s with a black beard

a passenger is a man in his 60s with short, white facial hair

the offender who threw the hot beverage is described as a man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a solid build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and a hat.

In hopes of identifying the suspects involved in the incident, police have released a CCTV photo of the offending car, which is described as a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle, its occupants or with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

