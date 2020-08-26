Ally Witchekan’s family gathers at Saskatoon courthouse: ‘we want full justice’

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends of Ally Witchekan gathered outside Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday, but another adjournment is weighing on them.

They stood in a circle as supporters drummed and sang in honour of the woman also known as Ally Moosehunter. The group wore matching red t-shirts bearing the phrase “justice for Ally.”

“We want full justice for my daughter,” Gregory Moosehunter told Global News outside court.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there wasn’t enough room in the courtroom for the whole family. The defence appeared via telephone on behalf of the man accused in Ally’s death.

Ivan Roberto Martell, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Martell’s case was adjourned to Sept. 28, which is another frustrating development, according to Ally’s father.

“As long as this keeps happening, adjourning … it just keeps bringing back the same memories. It’s hard for the family,” Moosehunter said. “We want to continue our lives and move on.”

Ally, who was 28, and the accused had been a couple, but Moosehunter said his daughter didn’t tell him much about the relationship. Now, he’s urging parents to stay close to their children.

“I never thought this would happen, so for the parents out there, keep an eye on your kids,” he said.

Ally’s body was found inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent.

She is remembered fondly as a nine-year employee at Fire Creek Gas & Grill. Her coworkers knew something was wrong when Ally didn’t show up for work.

She virtually never missed a day.