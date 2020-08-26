Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ally Witchekan’s family gathers at Saskatoon courthouse: ‘we want full justice’

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Ally Witchekan’s father, Gregory Moosehunter, hoped to see developments in the case against Ivan Roberto Martell, but the matter was adjourned to next month.
Ally Witchekan’s father, Gregory Moosehunter, hoped to see developments in the case against Ivan Roberto Martell, but the matter was adjourned to next month. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Family and friends of Ally Witchekan gathered outside Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday, but another adjournment is weighing on them.

They stood in a circle as supporters drummed and sang in honour of the woman also known as Ally Moosehunter. The group wore matching red t-shirts bearing the phrase “justice for Ally.”

“We want full justice for my daughter,” Gregory Moosehunter told Global News outside court.

Read more: Family remembers Ally Witchekan following accused killer’s Saskatoon court appearance

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there wasn’t enough room in the courtroom for the whole family. The defence appeared via telephone on behalf of the man accused in Ally’s death.

Ivan Roberto Martell, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Story continues below advertisement

Martell’s case was adjourned to Sept. 28, which is another frustrating development, according to Ally’s father.

Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent on March 4.
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent on March 4. Facebook

“As long as this keeps happening, adjourning … it just keeps bringing back the same memories. It’s hard for the family,” Moosehunter said. “We want to continue our lives and move on.”

Ally, who was 28, and the accused had been a couple, but Moosehunter said his daughter didn’t tell him much about the relationship. Now, he’s urging parents to stay close to their children.

“I never thought this would happen, so for the parents out there, keep an eye on your kids,” he said.

“I’m here facing the consequences.”

Tweet This

Read more: Canada is asking families of murdered, missing Indigenous women to wait for action plan. Why?

Story continues below advertisement

Ally’s body was found inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent.

She is remembered fondly as a nine-year employee at Fire Creek Gas & Grill. Her coworkers knew something was wrong when Ally didn’t show up for work.

She virtually never missed a day.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon CourtSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon CrimeHampton VillageAlly WitchekanAlly Witchekan HomicideIvan MartellRoberto Ivan MartellAllison MoosehunterAlly MoosehunterSaskatoon Homicide Victim
Flyers
More weekly flyers