Teens charged in The Pas after man shot in face with pellet gun

Three teenagers are in court Wednesday after a man in The Pas was shot in the face with a pellet gun.

The Pas RCMP said the victim was walking on Fischer Avenue in the northern Manitoba community Tuesday night, when he was approached by three teenage boys asking for cigarettes.

When the victim refused, police said, a 13-year-old in the group shot him in the face five times with a pellet gun.

The victim found the suspects behind the local legion and called police, who arrived shortly afterward and arrested all three teens.

RCMP found three pellet handguns and a number of CO2 cartridges in a search of the suspects — all three of whom, police said, were under the influence of alcohol.

The 13-year-old faces charges of assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

The other teens, both 16, face similar charges, including carrying a concealed weapon.

The victim suffered minor injuries. RCMP continue to investigate.

