Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 688

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 688, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are both in Barrie, with one involving a child and one involving a woman who’s between 35 and 44 years old.

The case involving the woman is related to an institutional outbreak at the Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, Ont., while the case involving a child is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Of all the health unit’s 688 cases, 91 per cent — or 627 — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital, while about 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 18 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 10 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 100 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 41,607, including 2,800 deaths.