Ontario reports 100 new coronavirus cases as more than 20K additional tests completed

Ontario reported 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 41,607.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Elliott said the province has processed over 20,000 additional tests.

Two new deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,800.

A total of 37,748 cases are considered resolved which is nearly 91 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Tuesday’s report marks a slight drop in new cases compared to Monday, when 105 were reported.

A total of 39 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 13 in intensive care and 10 on a ventilator.

The government notes that the number of hospitalized patients may be slightly over or under estimated due to a reporting error from two facilities.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,481 people are male

21,829 people are female

2,660 people are 19 and under

12,981 people are 20 to 39

12,428 people are 40 to 59

7,452 people are 60 to 79

6,081 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as previous days. There are currently seven outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are three active cases among long-term care residents and 18 among staff.

