News August 24 2020 8:16pm 01:34 Manitoba pledges $52M in new funding for schools amid coronavirus The Manitoba government has committed $52 million in new funding to help school divisions welcome students back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amber McGuckin reports. Manitoba pledges $52M in new funding to divisions for back to school amid coronavirus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7296173/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7296173/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?