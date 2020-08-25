Woodstock police investigating 3rd act of park vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time this month, park areas in Woodstock have been the target of some disturbing vandalism.

According to police, the Spray and Play Wading Pool in Southside Park was closed on Saturday after a number of thumbtacks and nails were found on the ground.

Just last week, the playground at Southside Park had to be thoroughly cleaned after someone placed thumbtacks and sewing needles all over the park.

Nails were also found earlier this month spread throughout the cricket pitch and nearby playing area.

Park staff believe both acts of vandalism were committed with “intent to injure.”

As police investigate whether the incidents are connected, parks and rec staff are beefing up their patrols of the area.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Woodstock police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call 519-537-2323.