Thumbtacks, sewing needles found in Woodstock park in 2nd incident this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Woodstock are out with a warning after making a disturbing discovery at Southside Park for the second time this summer.

During a recent routine check of the playground, parks staff discovered several thumbtacks and sewing needles spread amongst the playground equipment.

This comes after police were called earlier this month to investigate the spread of nails throughout the cricket pitch and nearby playing area at the park.

Park staff believe both acts of vandalism were committed with “intent to injure.”

Staff have completed an inspection and cleanup of the playground, but are asking people to be diligent before using the structures.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Charge laid after dog left in hot vehicle in Grand Bend

Anyone who finds similar items or sees any disturbing behaviour is asked to call 519-539-2383 ext. 4101.