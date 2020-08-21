Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charge laid after dog left in hot vehicle in Grand Bend

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted August 21, 2020 9:16 am
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An animal cruelty charge has been laid after a dog was left inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend.

Lambton County OPP received a call on Aug. 13 about a dog that had been left in a vehicle and could be heard yelping.

Read more: ‘Just keep your dog at home’: Vets, police warn against leaving pets in cars amid heat wave

Officers found the vehicle parked along the beach off the main drag in full sunlight, with all the doors and windows closed except for the sunroof, which was open about two inches.

Trending Stories

They found the dog in distress inside a nylon pet carrier with a wool blanket. Police were able to open the vehicle and rescue the pup.

The owner of the dog visited the Lambton OPP Detachment about 50 minutes later to retrieve the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woodstock police remind residents: pets in vehicles are a dangerous mix

Police say a 27-year-old woman from Etobicoke was arrested and charged with causing injury to an animal.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court on Oct. 19.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Animal Crueltylambton countyGrand Bendlambton oppDog in hot carHot Dogdog in hot vehiclegrand bend beach
Flyers
More weekly flyers