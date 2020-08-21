Charge laid after dog left in hot vehicle in Grand Bend

Send this page to someone via email

An animal cruelty charge has been laid after a dog was left inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend.

Lambton County OPP received a call on Aug. 13 about a dog that had been left in a vehicle and could be heard yelping.

Officers found the vehicle parked along the beach off the main drag in full sunlight, with all the doors and windows closed except for the sunroof, which was open about two inches.

They found the dog in distress inside a nylon pet carrier with a wool blanket. Police were able to open the vehicle and rescue the pup.

The owner of the dog visited the Lambton OPP Detachment about 50 minutes later to retrieve the dog.

Police say a 27-year-old woman from Etobicoke was arrested and charged with causing injury to an animal.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court on Oct. 19.