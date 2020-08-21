Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sarnia man, 20, charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2019 death of infant

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 21, 2020 10:50 am
A Sarnia, Ont., man is facing a charge of second=degree murder in the August 2019 death of an infant.
A Sarnia, Ont., man is facing a charge of second=degree murder in the August 2019 death of an infant. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Roughly one year after a two-month-old baby was rushed to hospital after being found in medical distress at a home in Corunna, Lambton County OPP have made an arrest in the case.

On Friday, police announced that Nathan Watson, 20, of Sarnia, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: London, Ont. father charged in March 2019 death of his 3-month-old baby

Emergency services were first called to a residence in Corunna on August 20, 2019, to reports of a baby in medical distress.

The baby, Liam Watson, was pronounced dead in hospital on Aug. 26, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the year-long investigation involved “Lambton County OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP West Region Criminal Operations, and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in cooperation with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.”

Trending Stories

The cause of death has not been released.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact the Lambton County OPP major crime unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree MurderSarniaBaby DeathInfant Deathlambton oppLambton County OPPCorunnanathan watson
Flyers
More weekly flyers