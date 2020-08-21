Sarnia man, 20, charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2019 death of infant

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly one year after a two-month-old baby was rushed to hospital after being found in medical distress at a home in Corunna, Lambton County OPP have made an arrest in the case.

On Friday, police announced that Nathan Watson, 20, of Sarnia, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Emergency services were first called to a residence in Corunna on August 20, 2019, to reports of a baby in medical distress.

The baby, Liam Watson, was pronounced dead in hospital on Aug. 26, 2019.

**UPDATE** #LambtonCountyOPP under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) has arrested and charged a 20-year-old Sarnia resident with 2nd Degree Murder in relation to an infant death Investigation that commenced last August. ^js pic.twitter.com/o9eS8VHd4G — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 21, 2020

Police say the year-long investigation involved “Lambton County OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP West Region Criminal Operations, and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in cooperation with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.”

The cause of death has not been released.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact the Lambton County OPP major crime unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).