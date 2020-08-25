NDP leader to visit London, Ont., calling on Ford government to increase school funding

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of the provincial NDP is visiting the Forest City Tuesday to call on Premier Doug Ford to improve his back-to-school plans.

Andrea Horwath is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at Eagle Heights Public School on Oxford Street.

She’ll be calling on Ford to decrease class sizes and increase funding for schools preparing to welcome back students amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Horwath has been vocal about her concerns regarding Ontario’s back-to-school plans.

In mid-August, she brought a school bus to Queen’s Park as a way to demonstrate concerns about physical distancing.

“The bottom line: we’re weeks in front of the opening of schools and the Ford government hasn’t done anything to try to source extra buses,” Horwath said.

“It’s inevitable that kids are going to be cheek by jowl inside those buses.”

The Ford government announced its back-to-school plan in June, with $309 million allocated.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also announced an additional $68 million earlier this month, of which $50 million will go towards upgrading ventilation systems and $18 million will be used towards online learning.

But Horwath and concerned parents across the province have argued that the funding is not enough to provide sufficient supplies, including personal protective gear, as well as proper ventilation and measures to ensure physical distancing can be done properly.

“He’s trying to send kids back to school on the cheap,” Horwath said.

The NDP leader will spend the rest of her day Tuesday in London visiting local entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Students enrolled in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London Catholic District School Board (LCDSB) are set to start the school year on Sept. 8.

