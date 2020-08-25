South Calgary duplex damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home in southeast Calgary was damaged by fire Monday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department said a police cruiser was driving in the area when the officer saw smoke coming from a home in the community of Midnapore shortly after 6 p.m.

Read more: 2 people displaced by fire at downtown Calgary apartment building

Calgary fire said the blaze started outside the home but quickly spread into the duplex and to the roof. Another crew was then called to assist and the fire was then extinguished quickly, according to officials.

Officials said the fire was contained to one side of the duplex.

One person was reportedly inside one of the duplex units but was able to leave the home without injury. There were no other injuries caused by the fire, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the fire and crews were expected to remain on scene overnight to make sure the fire did not restart.

0:36 Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer