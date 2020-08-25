Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

South Calgary duplex damaged by fire

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 7:41 am
Calgary Fire Department vehicles.
Calgary Fire Department vehicles. File / Global News

A home in southeast Calgary was damaged by fire Monday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department said a police cruiser was driving in the area when the officer saw smoke coming from a home in the community of Midnapore shortly after 6 p.m.

Read more: 2 people displaced by fire at downtown Calgary apartment building

Calgary fire said the blaze started outside the home but quickly spread into the duplex and to the roof. Another crew was then called to assist and the fire was then extinguished quickly, according to officials.

Officials said the fire was contained to one side of the duplex.

One person was reportedly inside one of the duplex units but was able to leave the home without injury. There were no other injuries caused by the fire, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary fire crews respond to back-to-back house fires on Saturday night

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the fire and crews were expected to remain on scene overnight to make sure the fire did not restart.

Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer
Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireSoutheast CalgaryMidnaporeMidnapore fireMidnapore neighbourhood
Flyers
More weekly flyers