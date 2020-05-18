Calgary Fire Department responds to 2 blazes in south on Victoria Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department was busy on Victoria Day Monday, responding to two blazes in the south part of the city.

26 Avenue S.W. fire

The CFD responded to smoke and flames emerging from the second storey of a townhouse in the 5000 block of 26 Avenue S.W. at 2 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze after an “aggressive interior attack.”

“Crews did manage to contain the fire to the suite of origin, so just one condo unit was affected,” said District Chief Linley Biblow.

A man in his mid-30s self-evacuated from the second-storey balcony, the CFD and EMS said.

Firefighters provided care until EMS took him to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition, according to the CFD and EMS.

No other injuries were reported.

Nine suites were evacuated, the CFD said.

“Investigators are now sifting through the aftermath of this fire,” Biblow said.

Raynard Crescent fire

Shortly after, crews responded to a duplex fire in the 700 block of Raynard Crescent S.E.

“There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians and the damage was also confined to the room of origin,” the CFD said.

The causes of both are under investigation.