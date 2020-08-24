Driver killed in Zorra Township crash remembered as wonderful friend

Send this page to someone via email

A young man who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Zorra Township is being remembered by loved ones as a “wonderful, fun-loving and open-minded” friend who had a smile “none of us will forget.”

On Monday, OPP identified the victim of last week’s single-vehicle crash on 31st Line as the driver, Greg Coordes, 24, of Beachville. Police previously said that the passenger was able to get out of the vehicle without assistance and was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Oxford OPP investigates fatal crash in Zorra Township

According to an obituary, Coordes was out with a friend “to take his prized car for a ride.”

“Tim Horton’s tea in his cupholder and a smile on his face, he took his final ride. His infectious smile, quick wit and love of all things Honda will forever be remembered,” the obituary reads.

Coordes is “the beloved son of Robert Coordes and the late Kimberley Coordes,” who also died in a vehicular crash nearly five years, according to her obituary from November 2015.

A GoFundMe set up three days ago to “cover costs and help out the Coordes family with any expenses after this tragic accident” quickly surpassed its goal of $5,000, with over $6,000 raised by late Monday afternoon.