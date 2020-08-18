Menu

Traffic

Oxford OPP investigates fatal crash in Zorra Township

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 9:04 am
Police say they responded to a single vehicle crash shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday August 17.
Police say they responded to a single vehicle crash shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday August 17. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Oxford County OPP are investigating a crash in Zorra Township that claimed the life of one person.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday on 31st Line in Zorra Township.

Police were at the scene, along with Thamesford Fire Services and Oxford County EMS.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they are holding the driver’s identity until next-of-kin are notified.

Police say the passenger was able to get out of the vehicle without assistance and was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The West Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team is assisting with the investigation.

31st Line was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

CollisionFatal CrashInvestigationOxford CountyOxford OPPzorra townshipSingle Vehicle31st lineThamesford Ont
