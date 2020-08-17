Suspicious fire destroys home in Dorchester, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP say a home in Dorchester, Ont., has been completely destroyed following a fire Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded to a structure fire at 6498 Marion St. at 11:16 p.m. The fire was deemed to be suspicious.

Police say one man was on scene at the time of the incident. He was assessed by paramedics and was deemed unharmed.

Police say they are currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal, OPP forensic identification services and the Middlesex OPP major crime unit as the investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Middlesex OPP crime unit at 519-681-0300, the OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

More to come.

