Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious fire destroys home in Dorchester, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 4:19 pm
The fire was deemed to be suspicious. .
The fire was deemed to be suspicious. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Middlesex OPP say a home in Dorchester, Ont., has been completely destroyed following a fire Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded to a structure fire at 6498 Marion St. at 11:16 p.m. The fire was deemed to be suspicious.

Police say one man was on scene at the time of the incident. He was assessed by paramedics and was deemed unharmed.

Read more: Suspicious fire destroys semi-trailers in Dunnville, OPP says

Police say they are currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal, OPP forensic identification services and the Middlesex OPP major crime unit as the investigation continues.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Middlesex OPP crime unit at 519-681-0300, the OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

More to come.

Read more: OPP treating Stone Mills sawmill fire as suspicious

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireOPPHouse FireSuspicious FireSuspiciousStructure Firemiddlesex oppMiddlesexDorchesterOPP fireDorchester fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers