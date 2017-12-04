Menu

Crime

Charges laid in weekend crash on Hwy. 401 east of London, Ont.

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Oxford OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning.
Oxford OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision over the weekend on Highway 401 east of London.

The crash on Highway 401 in South-West Oxford Township happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP said.

OPP, South-West Oxford Fire Services and Oxford County EMS were at the scene.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS: House fire on King Street displaces around 10 occupants, no injuries

Police say a van and sedan were travelling westbound on the 401 when the crash occurred.

Investigators say the driver of the sedan struck the van from the rear, causing the van to hit the median.

The driver of the van was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the sedan walked from the crash but was quickly located nearby.

Police charged Sean Mc Alpine, 30, of Hamilton with impaired driving; impaired driving (80 plus); and failure to stop after an accident.

Mc Alpine is scheduled to appear in Woodstock court at a later date.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: London, Ont. explosion — Fire department members recount night 1 year later

