House fire on King Street displaces around 10 occupants, no injuries: fire chief

The London Fire Department say no injuries were reported after crews were called to extinguish a house fire in downtown early Sunday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at 629 King Street, located just east of Adelaide Street North.

According to Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire at the front of the house.

Update 1 – Fire is under control, 1 occupant in care of @MLPS911. FPI has been requested to attend to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire. @CityofLdnOnt EM staff notified to assist those who have been displaced #ldnont pic.twitter.com/eB0QFi1ZIL — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 16, 2020

Crews extinguished the blaze. The origin of the fire and estimated damage to the building are currently unknown.

Mosburger says electricity and gas have been shut down on the property, and around 10 occupants are displaced, and are being temporarily relocated.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).