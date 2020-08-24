Bullet pierces Mount Forest, Ont. restaurant with customers, staff inside: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a bullet pierced through the window of a restaurant in Mount Forest, Ont., on Saturday afternoon while customers and staff were inside.

Officers responded to the A&W on Main Street North at around 4 p.m. and found a bullet on the floor.

OPP say the bullet went through the window and landed on the floor.

No one was injured and police say it’s believed to be an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

“Officers canvassed homes in the surrounding rural areas and were advised that it sounded like someone was possibly target shooting around the same time that the incident occurred,” OPP said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

