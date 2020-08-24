Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bullet pierces Mount Forest, Ont. restaurant with customers, staff inside: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 10:42 am
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a bullet pierced through the window of a restaurant in Mount Forest, Ont., on Saturday afternoon while customers and staff were inside.

Officers responded to the A&W on Main Street North at around 4 p.m. and found a bullet on the floor.

Read more: Kitchener man killed in fatal collision in Centre Wellington

OPP say the bullet went through the window and landed on the floor.

No one was injured and police say it’s believed to be an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

“Officers canvassed homes in the surrounding rural areas and were advised that it sounded like someone was possibly target shooting around the same time that the incident occurred,” OPP said in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Body found on road outside of Guelph, OPP say

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Little boy inches from being struck by bullet during downtown Toronto gunfight
Little boy inches from being struck by bullet during downtown Toronto gunfight
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingGuelphwellington county oppBulletMount ForestBullet hits restaurant Mount ForestBullet hits restaurant OPPBullet Mount Forest A&WMount Forest A&WMount Forest shootingTarget shooting Mount Forest
Flyers
More weekly flyers