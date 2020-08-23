New COVID-19 death a ‘stark reminder’ of continuing risk: N.S. premier

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death linked to COVID-19, and two new cases of the virus on Sunday.

The province says a man over age 80 died in the Northern Zone, which encompasses the Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas.

The case is related to a previous COVID-19 case of a traveller coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Authorities say the man who died was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The two new cases announced Sunday are also in the Northern Zone and linked to previous positive cases.

Nova Scotia has reported 1,080 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths to date. Seven cases remain active in the province.