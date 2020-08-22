Menu

Health

1 new case of coronavirus reported in Nova Scotia Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug 21
WATCH: Global News at 6 Halifax from Friday, August 21, 2020.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to six.

The province did not provide a location for the newly announced case.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 458 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 71,700.

Read more: N.S. woman medically exempt from wearing face masks calls for compassion

There is one person in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 64 related deaths.

Daughter of Northwood resident says restricted visitations not enough
As of Saturday, 1,008 people are considered to be recovered.

The province said Friday it is extending the state of emergency to noon on Sept. 6 unless it is terminated or further extended.

Read more: Possible coronavirus exposures reported at 2 locations in Truro, N.S.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
