1 new case of coronavirus reported in Nova Scotia Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to six.

The province did not provide a location for the newly announced case.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 458 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 71,700.

There is one person in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 64 related deaths.

2:37 Daughter of Northwood resident says restricted visitations not enough Daughter of Northwood resident says restricted visitations not enough

As of Saturday, 1,008 people are considered to be recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said Friday it is extending the state of emergency to noon on Sept. 6 unless it is terminated or further extended.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause