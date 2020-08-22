Coronavirus: number of new cases in Quebec surpasses 100

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Public Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday. This marks the first time in nine days the number reaches past the 100 mark.

The total number of cases in Quebec since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is a whopping 61,599.

5,739 quebecers have died from the virus since its appearance in the province. Six additional deaths have been added on Saturday, including an additional three that occurred between Aug. 15 and 20 and one was before Aug. 15.

On Friday, the Montreal Public Health department confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Don Béni Kabangu Nsapu.

The case marks the first time someone under the age of 20 has died from COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

Quebec’s Health and Social Services Ministry said no other information about the circumstances of the young Montrealer’s death was provided due to privacy laws.

On Saturday, the number of hospitalizations decreased by 12 compared to Friday for a total of 124. Among these patients, 16 are in intensive care, which is a decrease of seven.

The National Institute of Public Health also reports 54,576 people recovered, 104 more than the day before.

The greater Montreal area remains the most affected by the progression of the virus as public health recorded 36 new cases on the island of Montreal for a total of 29,582.

Laval, on the other hand, recorded 12 new cases bringing the sum to 6222 and Montérégie 11 new cases, totalling 9203.

15,950 tests were conducted on Aug. 20, the latest data available.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Kalina Laframboise