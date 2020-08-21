Menu

Health

Coronavirus leads to death of 19-year-old Quebec man

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
The death was confirmed by Quebec's health ministry.
The death was confirmed by Quebec's health ministry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 19-year-old man has died in Quebec as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the province’s health and social services ministry confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the ministry could not confirm the victim’s identity.

READ MORE: Quebec sees 86 new coronvirus cases, 1 additional death

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the majority of Quebec victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been seniors.

The province, which has been the hardest hit by the virus, has seen more than 5,700 deaths since March.

To date, there have been 61,402 cases in Quebec, the highest in the country.

