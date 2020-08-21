Coronavirus leads to death of 19-year-old Quebec man

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has died in Quebec as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the province’s health and social services ministry confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the ministry could not confirm the victim’s identity.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the majority of Quebec victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been seniors.

The province, which has been the hardest hit by the virus, has seen more than 5,700 deaths since March.

To date, there have been 61,402 cases in Quebec, the highest in the country.

